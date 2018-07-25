Southampton County woman assaults deputy

SOUTHAMPTON CO., Va. – Deputies responded to a 911 hang up at approximately 11:23 p.m. on July 20, where they discovered a disturbance involving two individuals.

The scene took place in the 3100 block of Camp Parkway. When deputies attempted to diffuse the situation, Christa Byrum struck one of the deputies in the face with a child safety seat.

She then kicked the deputy in the leg when he attempted to arrest her, according to police. The deputy suffered a small laceration to his face.

Byrum was taken into custody without further incident.