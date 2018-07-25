Redskins cornerback Josh Holsey on hold to start training camp

RICHMOND, Va. – When the Redskins take the field for the first training camp practice, they will be down one secondary player.

Josh Holsey, a 2017 seventh-round pick out of Auburn, injured his foot in a freak accident when a table fell on it, according to NFL Network. Holsey appeared in 12 games last season, logging two tackles.

The Redskins announced the placement of Holsey on the Non-football injury list on the eve of training camp, while placing defensive lineman Stacy McGee on the physically unable to perform list.

A freak accident will sideline Redskins CB Josh Holsey for the start of training camp after a table fell on his foot, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Last year's 7th rounder appeared in 12 games as a rookie and the team has high hopes for him moving forward. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 25, 2018

