Pony Swim takes place on Chincoteague Island

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. – Chincoteague Island celebrated the 93rd annual Pony Swim on Wednesday.

The ponies made their way from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island earlier this morning.

Several moments were captured on the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co’s Facebook page:

To assist the ponies, charter boats lined the Assateague Channel, creating a clear pathway for the swim from shore to shore.

The adult ponies will return to Assateague on Friday morning, July 27, with a time to be announced soon.