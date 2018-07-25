Pasquotank County slammed with rainfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASQUOTANK CO., N.C. - North Carolina is experiencing the aftermath of multiple days of rainfall. Pasquotank County, Camden County and parts of Elizabeth City are only a few areas with road closures and flooding.

Shepherd Avenue in Elizabeth City is surrounded with high water signs and blocked off with tape.

Despite the high water, some drivers are still testing their luck and driving through roads like Southern Avenue and Dawson Creek.

Camden County tells a similar story with flooded roads across the area including Texas Road and Sawyers Creek.

The outskirts of Pasquotank County only experienced minimal flooding.

So far, we're not hearing about anyone injured as a result of the flooding.