Neptune Festival’s 4th annual Coastal Craft Beef Festival returns August 25

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Craft beer lovers can rejoice as Neptune Festival’s 4th annual Craft Beer Festival will take place on Saturday, August 25.

The event will go from 1 to 6 p.m. at Neptune’s Park on 31st Street and Atlantic Avenue.

More than 65 beers from national, regional and local breweries will be on tap at the festival. Participants can enjoy live music from Jackass Flats and the Brandon Bower Band, as well.

Sofrito and Cast Iron Catering Company food trucks will be on hand for anyone needing a snack on the side of their IPA, cider or ale.

Tickets are limited as organizers wish to keep lines short throughout the festival.

Advanced tickets are $35 and are available until August 19. Tickets purchased the week of the event are $40. All ticket holders must be 21 years old or older to participate.