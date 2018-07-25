× Man admits to stealing ambulance, driving it drunk, and later crashing it

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – In court on Wednesday a Wisconsin man admitted to a judge that he stole a Virginia Beach ambulance in April and drunkenly drove it, resulting in a crash.

28 year-old Theodore Gasiorowski pled guilty to Felony Grand Larceny and DUI-1st offense.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s stipulation of facts states that on April 19 around 9:30 p.m. Gasiorowski was at Sentara Princess Anne and got into an ambulance parked outside. The medics had just transported a patient and where in the hospital tending the victim when they returned to find their ambulance gone.

Hospital surveillance captured Gasiorowski taking off in the stolen ambulance and according to police he drove it down London Bridge road where he eventually flipped it around 9:45 p.m.

Officers arrived, assessed Gasiorowski’s injuries and performed sobriety tests on him, though officers record the defendant as having glassy watery eyes and slurred speech.

Gasiorowski had a .24-.27 blood alcohol level around the time of the theft and crash.

A judge initially set a bond, which Gasiorowski paid to get out of jail, but he was charged in May with possession of marijuana and his bond was revoked. He remains behind bars until his sentencing hearing on October 22.

The maximum time he could face is up to 21 years behind bars.