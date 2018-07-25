Kroger to hold Hampton Roads hiring event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Kroger Mid-Atlantic will be holding a hiring event in Newport News on Friday, July 27.

The event will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 180 Regal Way in the city from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The hiring event is for the Kroger store opening soon in Grafton at 6500-C George Washington Memorial Highway, according to officials.

Approximately 60 positions are available in all areas of the store. The roles are primarily part-time hourly positions, but full-time positions may be available for qualified candidates with experience.

“We are excited about welcoming new associates to Kroger and we are interested in speaking with anyone that wants to join our team,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division.”

Kroger says that while the job fair is open to the public, they are encouraging those who are former Farm Fresh employees still seeking employment to attend the hiring event.

Those interested can apply for jobs at the new location here.

Applicants are asked to bring their resumes to the interviews, which do not require an appointment.