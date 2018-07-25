Kitty Hawk begins pumping flooded areas

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – Floodwaters will be pumped to the ocean surf, according to state recreational water quality officials.

Beach-goers are advised to be aware of the ongoing efforts to minimize the impact of the heavy rains of the past few days.

Flooding has occurred in streets, yards and housing in parts of Kitty Hawk. Officials hope to make roads more accessible for emergency vehicles.

The town will pump floodwater into the ocean at Starfish Lane, Hallett Street and possibly Byrd Street.

Signs will be placed at the sites, warning about the possible health risk.

If heavy rain persists, officials anticipate other communities will begin to pump waters to the beach, as well.