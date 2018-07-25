Jay Gruden delivers State of the ‘Skins press conference on eve of training camp

RICHMOND, Va. – Training camp cannot commence without us hearing what Jay has to say.

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden will address the media Wednesday at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center. The press conference, held annually on the eve of the team’s first training camp practice, will take place following the team’s on-field conditioning session.

Gruden, entering his fifth year at the helm of the burgundy and gold, is 28-and-35 in four seasons as Redskins head coach. Following an NFC East division title in 2015, his second season, Gruden has guided Washington to an 8-7-and-1 record in ’16 followed by a 7-and-9 mark last season – his first losing record since going 4-and-12 during his first campaign.

The Redskins open training camp with a pair of workouts Thursday: a 9:45 a.m. practice and 4:40 p.m. walkthrough.

News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins, will have live coverage from training camp in Richmond each day the Redskins are practicing.