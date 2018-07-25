Red flags flying at all Oceanfront beaches and Sandbridge Beach due to rough surf, high winds and risk of rip currents.

Jackpot sales generates $11.6 million for K-12 education in Virginia

Posted 11:42 am, July 25, 2018, by

The winning Mega Millions ticket may have been sold in California, but Virginians have plenty to be happy about after the July 24 lottery.

The total sales from the $543 million jackpot generated $11.6 million for the commonwealth. By law, those profits go to K-12 education in Virginia.

Two weeks ago, the Virginia Lottery announced it turned over more than $600 million for education in the Fiscal Year 2018.

More than 91,000 tickets were purchased in Virginia for the latest Mega Millions jackpot, including five tickets that won $10,000 each.

Those winning tickets were sold in Norfolk, Richmond (2), Keswick and Manassas.

 

 