Have breakfast with the animals of the Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. — Have you ever wanted to share a meal with some exotic animals?

Now you can when the Virginia Zoo holds its annual Breakfast with the Animals event on August 11 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event is open to the public after originally being just for members.

After a breakfast buffet, visitors can explore the Zoo and watch more than 20 animals enjoy their breakfast — a variety of fruits and vegetables. Zoo volunteers will trail host at exhibits to dish out interesting facts about various animals’ diets, behavior and personalities, according to event coordinators.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet the Zoo’s animal ambassadors, take a ride on the Zoo Train and enjoy the bounce houses. The Zoo’s Tango the Tiger will also be in attendance for a meet and greet.

Tickets for members will be $15 for adults and $10 (12+) and $10 for children (5-11). Tickets for nonmembers are $25 for adults (12+) and $15 for children (5-11). All children under 5 are $5. The cost includes all-day admission to the Zoo.

To see what will be offered for breakfast and more details, click here.