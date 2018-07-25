Hampton 18-year-old shot multiple times in his home overnight

HAMPTON, Va. – A Hampton man is recovering after he was shot several times overnight Wednesday.

According to police, the 18-year-old was inside his home when a gunman fired several shots from outside.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Newton Road around 1:16 a.m.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At last check, he is in stable condition.

If you know anything about what happened, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.