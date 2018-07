JAMESTOWN, Va. – Governor Northam visited Jamestown after the recent discovery of Governor George Yeardley’s remains.

Governor Northam got an up-close look on his visit of the preservation efforts being made at Historic Jamestown and the work being done at the Church excavation site, the Anglea Site and the lab and vault located at the National Park.

Yeardly was the three-time colonial governor of Virginia before his death in 1627.