Flooding in Pasquotank County, Camden County and Elizabeth City

Posted 11:36 am, July 25, 2018, by

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. – Pasquotank County, Camden County and Elizabeth City are experiencing flooding in a variety of areas as of Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Pasquotank/Camden/Elizabeth City Emergency Management have listed the roads experiencing issues.

Below are the flooded roads by area:

Pasquotank:
Meadstown/Nixonton
Griffin Swamp/Salem Church
Weeksville Rd./Sawmill Rd. 
Creek Rd. – Closed by NCDOT
1700 Block of Nixonton Rd/ Symonds Creek 
Nixonton/Point Vista 
Salem Church/Esclip Rd.

Elizabeth City:
Riverside Ave.
Rivershore/River
Southern/Dawson
Flora
B St. at Herrington
Shepard/Water

Camden:
200 Block Ivy Neck Rd.
Texas Rd.
Sawyers Creek Rd.
400 Block Wickham
Sleepy Hallow/Sawyers Creek
Lambs Creek/Sawyer Creek