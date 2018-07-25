Flooding in Pasquotank County, Camden County and Elizabeth City

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. – Pasquotank County, Camden County and Elizabeth City are experiencing flooding in a variety of areas as of Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Pasquotank/Camden/Elizabeth City Emergency Management have listed the roads experiencing issues.

Below are the flooded roads by area:

Pasquotank:

Meadstown/Nixonton

Griffin Swamp/Salem Church

Weeksville Rd./Sawmill Rd.

Creek Rd. – Closed by NCDOT

1700 Block of Nixonton Rd/ Symonds Creek

Nixonton/Point Vista

Salem Church/Esclip Rd.

Elizabeth City:

Riverside Ave.

Rivershore/River

Southern/Dawson

Flora

B St. at Herrington

Shepard/Water

Camden:

200 Block Ivy Neck Rd.

Texas Rd.

Sawyers Creek Rd.

400 Block Wickham

Sleepy Hallow/Sawyers Creek

Lambs Creek/Sawyer Creek