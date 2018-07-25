× First Warning Forecast: Warmer and not as wet

It has been another soggy day out there. The area of low pressure that has been stalled over us will start to lift. Expect overcast skies and showers and storms this evening and overnight. Lows in the low 70s.

Lots of clouds to start the day on Thursday, but it should be mostly dry. We’ll start to see the clouds break up a bit by lunchtime, with increasing shower and storm chances by the afternoon. We are giving it a 30 percent chance, so not everyone will see rain and it won’t be as widespread. It will also start trending warmer, with highs in the mid 80s.

Even warmer to end the work week with highs near 90. Friday should be one of our drier days with just a 30 percent chance for showers and storms. A weak cold front will approach late Friday and stall over the region for the weekend. This will lead to more showers and storms. The wet and tropical-like weather will continue into next week with showers and storms possible.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate-High

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.