First Warning Forecast: Brief Improvement

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are waking up drier compared to the last few days but are still tracking a few heavy downpours. Patchy fog is possible this morning, then as we head through the morning we will continue to see waves of heavy downpours move through but will gradually become much more scattered through the afternoon. We are still not expecting any severe weather for today. As rain becomes more scattered we could see some breaks in cloud cover which will let through some sunshine. Wind is still from the south at 10-15 mph. Temperatures are below normal once again in the low 80s but we will still feel very muggy.

Once Wednesday’s storm system moves through, more dry air will move in. We are still tracking a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms for Thursday but that is improvement compared to the last few days. With the dry air and lower rain chances that will allow our temperatures to reach the upper 80s and bring us just a bit above normal. Friday we look even better with only a 30% chance of scattered showers and more sunshine mixing in.

Take advantage of Friday because another cold front will approach the region in time for the weekend and will linger around for several days. That will mean another unsettled stretch of weather. Expect a 50% to 60% chance for showers and storms through the weekend and into early next week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: Moderate

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate-High

