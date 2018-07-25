Red flags flying at all Oceanfront beaches and Sandbridge Beach due to rough surf, high winds and risk of rip currents.

Exploring the uptick in wild weather and how prepared we really are for disasters on Coast Live

Posted 12:36 pm, July 25, 2018, by , Updated at 12:41PM, July 25, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Last year, the U.S. suffered 16 major natural disasters —up 33 percent from the year before. We talk with Bonnie Schneider, author of the book Extreme Weather, about the recent uptick in storms and dig deeper to understand why most of us are still shockingly unprepared when it comes to increasingly wild weather. For more info, visit esurance.com/insights/smart-technology-and-extreme-weather.