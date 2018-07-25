HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Last year, the U.S. suffered 16 major natural disasters —up 33 percent from the year before. We talk with Bonnie Schneider, author of the book Extreme Weather, about the recent uptick in storms and dig deeper to understand why most of us are still shockingly unprepared when it comes to increasingly wild weather. For more info, visit esurance.com/insights/smart-technology-and-extreme-weather.
Exploring the uptick in wild weather and how prepared we really are for disasters on Coast Live
