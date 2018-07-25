HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We speak with the star and creator Carly Craig and cast member Chelsea Frei about how a real-life cyber-dating experience transformed into the new streaming comedy "Sideswiped" on YouTube Premium.
Dating in the digital age takes center stage for a new show on Coast Live
-
New technology that promotes safe driving for teens on Coast Live
-
Get schooled in comedy this summer with a preview of Teachers Season 3 on Coast Live
-
The Educated Redneck on this year’s Comedy for Cure benefit on Coast Live
-
The “Seatbelt Psychic” talks about his new show and does a reading for Cheryl live on Coast Live
-
NOAA shipwreck exploration to be featured in real time at NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island
-
-
Joking around with the latest winner and host of the Quality Comedy Series on Coast Live
-
Gene Gorman shares how he turned struggles into success on Coast Live
-
How a new app and hands-free CPR could be a life-saving combo on Coast Live
-
Protecting Your Retirement on Coast Live
-
Tips for stress-free budgeting and spending for a vacation on Coast Live
-
-
There is a better way to walk your dog – or cat – on Coast Live
-
The portable technology that could save your life from Sudden Cardiac Arrest on Coast Live
-
How to make a proper New England clam roll on Coast Live