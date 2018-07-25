Chesapeake Camp Fury begins August 6

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Fire Department and the Girl Scouts of Colonial Coast are partnering up for an exciting 5-day camp, which runs from August 6 – 10.

For the third time, the camp will feature hands-on experiences for girls to learn about firefighting and other public safety careers.

Using real life fire department equipment, campers will learn emergency preparedness to earn the Girl Scout Safety Award.

A City of Chesapeake press release shows the camp’s full schedule of activities:

August 6 1:30- 3:30 St. Julian’s Annex (Ladder Truck climb)

August 8 10:00 a.m.-noon Chrysler Hall (Rope Rappelling)

2:00-4:00 Chesapeake Fire Station 15 (Vehicle Extrication)

August 9 2:00-4:00 St. Julian’s Annex (Confined Space/Search & Rescue)

August 10 10:00 a.m.-noon Norfolk Airport (Airplane fire simulator)