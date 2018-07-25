Boat’s engine catches fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Crews with Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a boat fire in the 1500 block of Bayville Street Wednesday night.

The call came in shortly after 8 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke coming from the boat.

Authorities say the fire was in the boat’s engine compartment. It has since been brought under control.

The owner of the boat and the fire marshal are both on the way to the scene to determine what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

