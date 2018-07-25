15-year-old shot during attempted robbery in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A teen has been hospitalized after being shot during an attempted robbery in the 900 block of Paramont Avenue Wednesday.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Military Highway for a call of a gunshot victim around 4 p.m. When police arrived, the victim, a 15-year-old boy, said he was walking in the area when he was approached by a black man in his 20s. The suspect was wearing a black shirt and cargo pants.

The victim said the suspect told him to “run his pockets.” When the teen showed the man he had nothing, the suspect shot him in the foot and fled East on Paramount Avenue.

Medics took the teen to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation.

