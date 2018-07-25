$12 million in funding announced for Virginia airports

WASHINGTON — More than $12 million in funding is going toward improving Virginia airports.

The $12,223,523 in funding was announced Tuesday in a news release from Virginia senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

“We are thrilled to announce funding to support airports in Virginia so they can make important improvements to their infrastructure. We know these grant dollars will help these airports continue to offer good service, attract business and tourism, and ensure the best travel experience for Virginians,” Warner and Kaine said.

According to the release, the funding, awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation, will support efforts to extend, rehabilitate, and reconstruct a taxiway and runways at Virginia Highlands, Culpeper Regional, William M. Tuck and Blue Ridge Airports.

Virginia Highland Airport in Washington County will receive $4,311,000 to extend its runway; Culpeper Regional Airport in Culpeper County will receive $1,050,000 to rehabilitate its taxiway; William M Tuck Airport in Halifax County will receive $1,756,465 to rehabilitate its runway; Blue Ridge Airport in Henry County will receive $5,106,058 to reconstruct its runway.

The funding was awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program within the Department of Transportation. The program supports projects that improve airport infrastructure.

The Senate is expected to consider a long-term FAA reauthorization measure in the coming weeks that would provide increased funding certainty to allow for further aviation infrastructure investment.