12 arrested during Virginia law enforcement’s “Operation Summer Heat”

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – Law enforcement arrested 12 people as part of a joint task force operation codenamed “Operation Summer Heat.”

The operation arrested members who were part of an alleged investigation that had happened over the previous year and involved law enforcement from Gloucester County, Mathews County and Middlesex County.

Those arrested were: Christopher Allen, Jason Ray Bohannon, Jacob Alan Busic, Johnnie Ray Hollingshead, Keith Kwame Lockley, Christopher Ronald Malta, William Dustin Pugh, Patrick Keith Pugh, Tiffany Rexroat and Paul Douglas Shafer.

Those listed were arrested on drug-related charges.

No further information on the investigation was provided.

The Virginia State Police Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force that consists of representatives from the Virginia State Police, Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, Mathews County Sheriff’s Office, Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office, Poquoson Police Department, Williamsburg Police Department, James City County Police Department and York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.