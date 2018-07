YORKTOWN, Pa. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for Allan Lee Lingley, who is wanted in regards to making threats to burn or bomb.

Lingley frequents the Williamsburg area, according to authorities.

If you or anyone you know has information in this case please call the Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-3621 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.