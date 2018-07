WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Water Country USA was ranked sixth in a list of top ten water parks in the United States.

The list by TripAdvisor ranked the water park in Williamsburg behind Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Aquatic Orlando, Shipwreck Island Waterpark, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.

TripAdvisor also listed the top ten amusement parks in the United States.

