Virginia Beach man found guilty for fatal robbery case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 25-year-old Richard Jerome Gregory Jr. was found guilty of Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in court on Tuesday for a fatal robbery that happened on May 8, 2017.

The 5-day trial also ended in a recommendation of 21-years in prison for Gregory, who will be formally sentenced on November 14.

Officials said the Commonwealth’s evidence proved that Gregory shot and killed 29-year-old Erica Alford during a robbery attempt in front of the Mayfair Apartments on Newtown Arch. in the city.

Once there, Gregory got out the car and went inside an apartment. When he came back outside, Gregory asked Alford “Where is it?” to which Alford replied, “I don’t know.”

This is when Gregory began shooting at Alford from outside the car with Alford returning gunfire soon after.

Police arrived at the scene to find Alford dead and Gregory suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to the hospital and arrested soon after.

The incident was captured on video surveillance from Mayfair Apartments.

Gregory was seen on video limping away from the scene carrying a lunch bag and a black object in his hand. When interviewed by police he stated that he did not remember what happened due to being shot.

Gregory has two prior convictions for Possession of Marijuana, according to officials.

