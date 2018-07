Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video courtesy of Village Realty OBX

OUTER BANKS, N.C. - A widely-viewed video posted by Village Realty OBX shows the effects of erosion on the beach at Jennette's Pier on Nags Head.

Red flags fly on the beach against a cloudy backdrop with the sound of crashing waves in the distance.

One person from Kill Devil Hills whipped out a measuring tape and measured a 10-foot drop from the beach.