TMZ: Singer Demi Lovato hospitalized for apparent heroin overdose

LOS ANGELES – Singer Demi Lovato was hospitalized for an apparent heroin overdose, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement told the outlet the alleged overdose happened at a home in the Hollywood Hills and she was taken to the hospital just before noon Pacific time Tuesday.

TMZ says Lovato is currently being treated, but her condition is unknown.

Last month, the singer released a song called “Sober,” in which many believe she revealed she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.

