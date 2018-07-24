Flash Flood Watch in effect for many areas until July 25, 12 a.m.

TMZ: Singer Demi Lovato hospitalized for apparent heroin overdose

Posted 4:11 pm, July 24, 2018

LOS ANGELES – Singer Demi Lovato was hospitalized for an apparent heroin overdose, TMZ reports. 

Singer/songwriter Demi Lovato attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards 2018 at the MGM Grand Resort International on May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo credit should read LISA O’CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images)

Law enforcement told the outlet the alleged overdose happened at a home in the Hollywood Hills and she was taken to the hospital just before noon Pacific time Tuesday.

TMZ says Lovato is currently being treated, but her condition is unknown.

Last month, the singer released a song called “Sober,” in which many believe she revealed she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.

