Three killed in Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three people have died in a crash that happened on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach on Tuesday around 10 a.m.

Police say a BMW traveling eastbound in the 5500 block of Shore Drive lost control and crossed the median into the path of a Hyundai that was traveling westbound. The Hyundai struck the BMW on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver of the Hyundai and the passenger of the BMW were both pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the BMW was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

According to police, the crash happened on Shore Drive near Diamond Springs, and that traffic is closed at Diamond Springs and westbound traffic is being diverted onto Helicopter Dr. to Jack Frost Rd to Northampton.

The Virginia Beach Police Department says that traffic should reopen soon.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time and police are still investigating the incident.