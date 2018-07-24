Flash Flood Watch in effect for many areas until July 25, 12 a.m.

‘Skins scoop: Josh Doctson undergoes MRI on leg

Posted 10:42 pm, July 24, 2018, by , Updated at 10:43PM, July 24, 2018

Josh Doctson of the Washington Redskins. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. – A player whose hands are expected to make life easier for new Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is reportedly having an issue with his leg.

Paul Woody of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Washington wide receiver Josh Doctson underwent an MRI on his leg Monday. The Redskins say the procedure was precautionary and Doctson, the third-year wide out, is expected to take part in the team’s conditioning test Wednesday at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond.

Wide receiver Josh Doctson of the Washington Redskins.
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

After missing 14 games as a rookie due to lower leg issues, Doctson played in all 16 contests in 2017 – leading the team with six touchdown receptions.