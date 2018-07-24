‘Skins scoop: Josh Doctson undergoes MRI on leg

RICHMOND, Va. – A player whose hands are expected to make life easier for new Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is reportedly having an issue with his leg.

Paul Woody of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Washington wide receiver Josh Doctson underwent an MRI on his leg Monday. The Redskins say the procedure was precautionary and Doctson, the third-year wide out, is expected to take part in the team’s conditioning test Wednesday at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond.

After missing 14 games as a rookie due to lower leg issues, Doctson played in all 16 contests in 2017 – leading the team with six touchdown receptions.