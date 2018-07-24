Public input wanted on roadway and drainage improvements in Toano

TOANO, Va. – James City County is hosting a public meeting to discuss proposed roadway and drainage improvements throughout Toano.

The meeting will take place in the Community Room of Fire Station #1, 3135 Forge Road, Toano at 4 p.m. on August 2.

Officials are seeking input to make sure improvements are made in the right places.

Discussions will revolve around the intersection of US60 & CSX Railroad, east intersection with Chickahominy Road, Depot Street, Toano Drive, Chesapeake Avenue, portions of School Lane, portions of Church Lane and portions of Forge Road.

Anyone requesting further information can call 757-259-6781.