People Taking Action: Va. Beach woman saved by three motorists who pulled her from burning car

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Last Thursday afternoon, Virginia Beach resident Linda Fedee was driving on I-264 E, headed to her friend's house near the First Colonial Road exit when her trip took a near tragic detour.

“I think on my left hand side somebody said, 'Ma'am you've got to wake up, your car’s on fire,'" Linda told us.

She doesn’t remember what happened or what caused her to go off the road.

“Her airbag deployed, she was trapped in the car, flames were starting to come through the windows," according to Billy Stone.

Stone, Richard "Rick" Hobbs and Douglas McGowan - complete strangers to her and to each other - stopped to help.

They managed to pull her out of the car and up the embankment to safety before the car’s tires exploded from the heat of the flames.

“Nobody really said anything. Everybody just kinda jumped in and did what needed to be done and did it," said Rick. “We just clicked and coordinated it and it’s very emotional for me.”

Miraculously, Linda only suffered minor injuries.

“Absolutely nothing but bruises, not a single stitch," she said.

All three men are from different parts of Hampton Roads, but we were able to catch up with Rick Hobbs to give him a much deserved People Taking Action award and a $300 gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

“I hope it's what any other person riding down the road would do," Rick said.

While it's not clear what any other person would do, the fact is three men risked their lives to save someone who may have died if it weren’t for their heroic efforts.

“[There are] scary things going on in the world, and I'm so glad God sent them to help. I love them, I can’t wait to meet them," Linda said.