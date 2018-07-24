× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Good news and bad news

Good news and bad news. The good news is that after Wednesday we will start to see more dry weather move into our region.

The bad news: with less rain and fewer clouds comes more heat and humidity.

Wednesday will be another cloudy, wet day with the chance for showers and thunderstorms all day. It does look like things may break up a bit in the afternoon, bringing us longer periods of dry weather. Expect high temperatures on Wednesday only in the upper 70s and the lower 80s once again.

Once Wednesday’s storm system moves through, more dry air will move in. We still expect widely scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday, however. But with more sunshine mixing in we expect higher temperatures. We will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s Thursday and Friday.

Another cold front will approach the region in time for the weekend and will linger around for several days. That will mean another unsettled stretch of weather. Expect a 40 to 50% chance for showers and storms through the weekend and into early next week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: Moderate

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate-High

