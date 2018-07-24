OBX SPCA in need of small beds after building floods

MANTEO, N.C. – After a flood ripped through the OBX SPCA in Dare County, the organization was forced to close for the day.

Not long after, the SPCA asked for the public’s help to provide short-term foster care for some of the animals.

Here is the OBX SPCA’s Facebook post from yesterday:

Today, the SPCA is asking for some more small beds for the animals to use. While the response was overwhelming yesterday, a small (30×20) or medium (35×23) bed works better within the kennels’ dimensions. Some of the larger beds will not fit inside the kennels at all.

According to a more recent Facebook post, the OBX SPCA says all the animals are dry and safe for now.

This particular SPCA is located at 1031 Driftwood Dr, Manteo, North Carolina.