Norfolk Police to hold 45th Citizen Police Academy

NORFOLK, Va. – Think you could be an officer in the Norfolk Police Department?

If so, the 45th Citizen Police Academy put on through the city may be just for you.

The Academy’s Fall Session will be held August 23 through November 15 at the Norfolk Police Department on 2500 North Military Highway.

The goal of the academy is to build relationships between officers and the community through better understanding of the jobs of officers, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Applications are being accepted now and more information about the Academy can be found here.