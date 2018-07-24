Newport News woman assaults officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police responded to a scene on July 23 at 1:49 a.m. at the no hundred block of Sierra Drive in reference to assisting another officer dealing with a female resisting him.

After locating a vehicle involved in an incident in Norfolk, an officer originally tried to detain the female, identified as 23 year old Asia Courts of Hampton.

According to police, Courts kicked, scratched and knocked the officer’s camera off.

She was arrested after continually disregarding law enforcement commands.

Courts has been charged with Assault on Law Enforcement and Obstruction of Justice.