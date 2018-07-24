Newport News Police investigate shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News are investigating the non-life threatening shooting of a 54-year-old woman on Tuesday in the city.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the no hundred block of Guenevere Court around 12:30 p.m.

The victim told police that she was walking outside when she heard several gunshots and was grazed on her foot.

The woman refused medical treatment.

A vehicle with two people in it was also struck during the shooting but no other people were injured.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.