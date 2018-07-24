Man critically injured in Newport News double shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man has been critically injured after a shooting in the 14000 block of Warwick Boulevard Tuesday night.

The call came in at 8:17 p.m.

Police say two men were shooting at each other in the parking lot of the DW Shopping Center when one of the men, a 25-year-old Newport News man, was shot multiple times in his abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The second person involved, a 30-year-old Newport News man, was shot multiple times in both of his legs and in one of his hands. His condition is unknown.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone who has information on this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

