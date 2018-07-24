Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness

It’s OK to want to get buff—just not in the buff in public, reports the AP. A Massachusetts man recently discovered that while trying to do a little yoga at a New Hampshire Planet Fitness.

Police tell NECN that 34-year-old Eric Stagno apparently wanted to test the chain’s “Judgement Free Zone” slogan Sunday afternoon at a Plaistow gym, where he stripped down to his birthday suit and began striking some yoga poses on a mat.

That’s exactly where cops found Stagno, prompting him to cite the gym’s motto as he was being handcuffed and arrested, police Capt. Brett Morgan tells the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Other gym patrons described feeling “disgusted,” “unsafe,” and “sick” while viewing the reportedly nude workout, though Morgan says there was one small consolation: “He certainly wasn’t near the front window for everyone to see.”

He adds that Stagno, who was checked out by paramedics, turned down an offer of further treatment. Stagno was charged with indecent exposure, lewdness, and disorderly conduct and will next appear in court on Sept. 21.

In the meantime, he’s been released on $1,000 bail. (Perhaps he would’ve been more comfortable at this museum exhibit or in this London restaurant.)