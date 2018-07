JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – James City County Police are looking to identify man who allegedly stole merchandise from the Sunglass Hut Outlet at 5625 Richmond Road, Suite F215.

On July 3, they said he stole two pairs of Versace sunglasses valued at nearly $600.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.