Flash Flood Watch in effect for many areas until July 25, 12 a.m.

Ideas to help you and your family switch back into school mode on Coast Live

Posted 1:33 pm, July 24, 2018, by , Updated at 02:08PM, July 24, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va-  Don't look now, but summer is winding down. After a summer of lazy beach days, it can be tough to shift gears into school mode. Melissa Gerstein, co-founder of TheMoms.com, has ideas to seamlessly transition back to school.