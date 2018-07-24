× ‘Hoarder’ house and injuries of disabled adult described in newly filed search warrant

NORFOLK, Va. – After an incapacitated adult is taken to the hospital in May with severe injuries, new court documents describe the victim’s injuries and the condition of the home he was living in.

A cell phone belonging to Philip Arenz was seized by Norfolk detectives and a search of that phone describe pictures and videos of Philip Arenz’s son, Jason Arenz.

According to court documents the Harrell Avenue home was ‘consistent of a “hoarder” with piles of property with carved pathways throughout the residence to navigate.’ The search warrant also describes pictures of 24 year old Jason Arenz, an adult with cerebral palsy who’s primary caregivers were his parents; Philip and Georgia Arenz.

Original medical files state Jason Arenz had bed sores infected with maggots, fused bones and severe ulcers. This new search warrant adds he was covered in compacted fecal matter on the skin, had severe weight loss which revealed his rib cage, and severe bed sores which exposed muscle, fatty tissue and bone.

Philip and Georgia Arenz were arrested by Norfolk police for malicious wounding and the abuse and neglect of an incapacitated adult. Philip Arenz is expected in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.