Hail to the Chief: Kansas City rookie Derrick Nnadi inspired by father

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Every day is Father's Day for Kansas City Chiefs rookie Derrick Nnadi.

The Virginia Beach native (Ocean Lakes High School) is taking part in his first NFL training camp after being selected in the third round of April's NFL Draft.

Nnadi's father, Fred, immigrated to Virginia from Nigeria before Derrick was born. The defensive tackle, who was a four-year standout at Florida State, says his father figures largely into his motivation. And, even during training camp, he still speaks to his Dad daily.

"Every day he tries to get me in the right mindset," Nnadi explained during a press conference. "You're here - now what? He tells me I have to prove yourself every day I'm on the field. He's literally been saying this to me since middle school: you have to be the best of the best of the best of the best of the best - you have to say it five times."

"He's probably the hardest-working person I've ever met," Nnadi said of his father. "Back when he had just come to the United States, they survived a whole year [in Virginia] on just $2,000."

Last year, as a senior at Florida State, Nnadi was named third-team All-ACC after notching 53 tackles in 13 games. The Chiefs traded two picks (No. 86 and 122) to the Baltimore Ravens to move up to the No. 75 overall pick to draft Nnadi in the third round (75th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.