Five rescued from sinking boat near Frisco

FRISCO, N.C. – Five people were rescued from a sinking 18-foot boat in the Pamlico Sound off of Frisco last evening, according to Hatteras Island Rescue Squad.

The squad was dispatched after one member of the team was able to make contact with the captain of the vessel by cell phone.

The boat was taking on water when crews located it approximately five miles off shore.

All occupants of the disabled vessel were transferred to the rescue boat and brought to shore, with no injuries reported.

The Rescue Squad was assisted by Dare County EMS and the United States Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet.