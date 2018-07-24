× First Warning Forecast: Soggy Pattern Continues

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect until Tuesday evening for almost the entire viewing area. A complex storm system will continue to send waves of showers and thunderstorms across the area. Heavy downpours combined with a saturated ground will give us the potential for localized flooding. Some areas could see 3 to 6 inches of rain by mid week.

Today will be very similar to what we saw yesterday. We are already waking up to widespread rain and storms this morning which will continue into the day. Rain will come off and on in waves through the day so we will have some periods of dry weather and a chance of some sunshine peaking through and periods of heavy downpours. As of now the storm prediction center does not believe we will have to deal with severe weather. Wind will continue to crank up from the southeast at 15-20 mph by the afternoon gusting higher than that at points. The silver lining to today is that daytime highs will only reach the low 80s. We will still feel quite muggy.

Wednesday we are still looking at a very similar set up with widespread showers and storms moving in off and on throughout the day. Temperatures once again will be in the low 80s and we will still be windy.

Thursday the heat returns with highs reaching the upper 80s which is closer to normal for this time and rain chances will go down just a bit to a 50% chance.

Friday is still looking like the best day with highs in the upper 80s and rain chances sticking to a 40% chance through the day. We will see a mix of clouds and sun through the day.