We make a delicious blueberry and strawberry cobbler on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va- July is National Blueberry and Watermelon Month which offers a great opportunity to take a look at nutritious (and delicious) farm-to-table recipes that are simple to create at home.
Chef Carol Jenkins from Commonwealth Senior Living teaches us how to make a delicious blueberry and strawberry cobbler.
Chef Carol's Recipe:
Blueberry and Strawberry Cobbler
Dough Mixture
- 3 cups of self-rising flour
- 3 cups of milk
- 3 cups of sugar
- 1 tsp of lemon juice
Filling
- 3 pints of fresh blueberries
- 1 pound of fresh strawberries
Steps
- Melt a stick of butter
- Spray the bottom and sides of a 13x9” baking dish with nonstick spray
- Pour melted butter into the dish
- Pour dough mixture on top of butter
- Place cut strawberries and blueberries on top of dough mixture
- Bake for 40 minutes at 350 degrees