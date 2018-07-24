We make a delicious blueberry and strawberry cobbler on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va- July is National Blueberry and Watermelon Month which offers a great opportunity to take a look at nutritious (and delicious) farm-to-table recipes that are simple to create at home.

Chef Carol Jenkins from Commonwealth Senior Living teaches us how to make a delicious blueberry and strawberry cobbler.

Chef Carol's Recipe:

Blueberry and Strawberry Cobbler

Dough Mixture

3 cups of self-rising flour

3 cups of milk

3 cups of sugar​​​​

1 tsp of lemon juice

Filling

3 pints of fresh blueberries

1 pound of fresh strawberries

Steps