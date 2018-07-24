Flash Flood Watch in effect for many areas until July 25, 12 a.m.

We make a delicious blueberry and strawberry cobbler on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va- July is National Blueberry and Watermelon Month which offers a great opportunity to take a look at nutritious (and delicious) farm-to-table recipes that are simple to create at home.

Chef Carol Jenkins from Commonwealth Senior Living teaches us how to make a delicious blueberry and strawberry cobbler.

Chef Carol's Recipe:

Blueberry and Strawberry Cobbler

Dough Mixture

  • 3 cups of self-rising flour
  • 3 cups of milk
  • 3 cups of sugar​​​​
  • 1 tsp of lemon juice

Filling

  • 3 pints of  fresh blueberries
  • 1 pound of fresh strawberries

Steps

  1. Melt a stick of butter
  2. Spray the bottom and sides of a 13x9” baking dish with nonstick spray
  3. Pour melted butter into the dish
  4. Pour dough mixture on top of butter
  5. Place cut strawberries and blueberries on top of dough mixture
  6. Bake for 40 minutes at 350 degrees

 