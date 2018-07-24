Colley Cantina taco trailer to make appearances at Hampton Blvd. Farmers Market

NORFOLK, Va. – The Colley Cantina taco trailer will be making appearances at the Hampton Blvd. Farmers Market every Wednesday for the rest of the Market’s season.

The news was shared by the Hampton Blvd. Farmers Market on its Facebook page.

Colley Cantina, located on 1316 Colley Ave., is under new ownership now that also owns Starving Artist Cafe on North Colley.

The Tex-Mex restaurant offers up Baja-style tacos that are served up fresh and tasty, according to the Hampton Blvd. Farmers Market.

Enjoy them as you shop or as a take-home dinner.

Menu options will vary a bit weekly, so stop by to take a look at the truck’s blackboard.