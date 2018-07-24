CHKD receives state approval to build mental health facility

NORFOLK, Va. – The Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughter (CHKD) now has state approval to build a new pediatric mental health facility in Norfolk.

The facility is expected to be built over the next 4-years and will be built just off Brambleton Avenue on the medical campus that is shared by CHKD, EVMS and Sentara Norfolk General, according to officials.

CHKD said that the expansion of the hospital’s mental health program will employ approximately 250 health care providers and support staff, and treat children 2 to 18 years of age. It includes 48 inpatient mental health beds exclusively for young patients, along with mental health day treatment programs and other services.

“This is a tremendous day for the children of Hampton Roads and sets our course for years to come,” says Jim Dahling, president and CEO of CHKD. “We have even harder work still ahead as we build the dream of transforming mental health services for our children and for our region. This one of the most important challenges our organization has ever undertaken.”

CHKD currently receives 15 to 20 mental health referrals each day from primary and specialty health care providers, and another three to five children arrive in the CHKD emergency department daily seeking crisis care for mental health disorders, according to officials.

12 more beds will be added to the current hospital as part of this expansion. This alone is expected to take 2-years.

