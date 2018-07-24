Chill out with the kids at Latitude Climbing and Fitness

NORFOLK Va,- When you are looking for something fun for the kids and a place to get your own workout in, but outside isn’t an option because of the weather what can you do?

How about indoor rock climbing?

If that sounds fun then Latitude Climbing and Fitness in Ghent is the perfect place for your family on a rainy day.

They offer climbing for both kids and adults.

If you don’t have your own gear that’s okay, you can rent what you need from Latitude.

They offer membership to the gym, and also offer other fitness options including yoga and HIIT classes.

A great option for the kids and parents to enjoy together.