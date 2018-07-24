Celebrate National Tequila Day at the best Tequila bars in Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Whether you prefer Jose Cuervo, Patron, Corzo or Don Julio, today is a great day to raise a toast with your favorite brand of Tequila.

July 24 is National Tequila Day, and many bars across Virginia Beach are well equipped to serve every patron's need.

Yelp, the crowd-sourced review forum, is one of the most trusted resources for prospective restaurant-goers. And the people of Virginia Beach have decided that Beachside Social is the top Tequila bar in the city.

Located at 2728 Atlantic Ave, Beachside Social has a perfect five-star rating based on numerous flawless reviews.

Other bars that are highly acclaimed include The Atlantic, Las Palmas 2 Mexican Restaurant, The Lounge Bar and Footers Sports Pub.

And the best part of National Tequila Day is.... today is also Taco Tuesday!

Some great National Tequila Day deals can be seen in the video above.